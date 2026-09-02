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Kuki MLAs attend Manipur Assembly for first time in 3 yrs

Wed, 02 September 2026
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Kuki MLAs on Wednesday attended a session of the Manipur Assembly in Imphal for the first time since ethnic strife erupted in the state over three years ago, officials said.

Saikul MLA Kimneo Haokip Hangshing of Kuki Peoples' Alliance (KPA) and Independent legislator Haokholet Kipgen of Saitu seat attended the first day of the session, they said.

Both the MLAs are from Kangpokpi district.

Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen also attended the session virtually.

Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh described the development as a 'positive step toward fostering unity and peace in the state', an official statement said.

"This is a good sign from people's representatives, and it is a welcome step... With collective efforts, Manipur can strive to walk the path to peace," he said.

Singh attributed the development to the state government's persistent efforts to address and reduce the trust deficit among various communities.

He also reiterated his administration's commitment to inclusive dialogue and reconciliation.

Earlier, Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of the Kukis, had directed all MLAs from the community not to travel to Meitei-majority Imphal to attend the assembly session scheduled to begin on Wednesday, pending a political settlement on the Kuki-Zo demand for a separate administration.

In February, six Kuki-Zo MLAs attended the Budget session of the Manipur Assembly virtually.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis since May 2023.  -- PTI

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