Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Kargil gets second passport seva kendra

Wed, 02 September 2026
Share:
17:41
image
Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh and Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday inaugurated a post office passport seva kendra (POPSK) here, expanding passport services closer to people in the remote district and adjoining areas.

The POPSK, established by the ministry of external affairs in association with the Department of Posts at the sub-post office, Kargil, is the second passport seva kendra in Ladakh after Leh and the 457th POPSK in the country, officials said.

The facility fulfils a long-pending demand of Kargil residents, who earlier had to travel to Leh and Srinagar for passport-related services, officials said.

Its establishment is expected to reduce the time, travel and expenditure involved in obtaining passports and particularly benefit people travelling abroad for education and employment as well as those undertaking Haj and Umrah pilgrimages to Saudi Arabia, they said.

Speaking at the inauguration, Saxena said the new centre is another step towards ensuring last-mile delivery of citizen-centric services in Ladakh and bringing essential government services closer to people in remote and geographically challenging areas.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ministry of external affairs and the Department of Posts for fulfilling the long-pending aspiration of the people of Kargil. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Operation Sindoor veteran is Ram temple trust's first CEO
Operation Sindoor veteran is Ram temple trust's first CEO

Air Marshal (retd) Jeetendra Mishra has been appointed as the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. His selection follows a rigorous process and comes amidst a recent controversy regarding...

LIVE! Rahul's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in MP postponed
LIVE! Rahul's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in MP postponed

China, India must compensate Nepal for floods: Khanal
China, India must compensate Nepal for floods: Khanal

Nepal has launched a diplomatic initiative to secure climate-related compensation from major greenhouse gas emitters, asserting that post-disaster assistance for recent deadly flash floods should be viewed as a moral and legal liability,...

Rajasthan's unsafe school building flagged by CJP razed
Rajasthan's unsafe school building flagged by CJP razed

A government primary school building in Rampura, Jaipur, declared unsafe, has been demolished following a campaign by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). The Rajasthan government has allocated Rs 18 lakh for a new building, with funds from...

BCCI Summons Gambhir, Agarkar, Laxman
BCCI Summons Gambhir, Agarkar, Laxman

The BCCI has summoned Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar and V V S Laxman to Mumbai on Thursday to review India's disappointing performances in Ireland and England.