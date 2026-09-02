Kargil gets its first post office passport seva kendra

15:24

Pic: Seema Pant/Rediff

The post office passport seva kendra (POPSK) was inaugurated in Ladakh's Kargil on Wednesday to provide residents easier access to passport-related services, officials said.



Minister of State for External Affairs and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh inaugurated it in the presence of Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh V K Saxena and Member of Parliament Mohmad Haneefa Jan.



The POPSK, established under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Department of Posts and Passport Seva, is aimed at bringing citizen-centric passport services closer to people in the remote and geographically challenging region of Ladakh, they said. -- PTI