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Kargil gets its first post office passport seva kendra

Wed, 02 September 2026
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15:24
Pic: Seema Pant/Rediff
Pic: Seema Pant/Rediff
The post office passport seva kendra (POPSK) was inaugurated in Ladakh's Kargil on Wednesday to provide residents easier access to passport-related services, officials said.

Minister of State for External Affairs and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh inaugurated it in the presence of Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh V K Saxena and Member of Parliament Mohmad Haneefa Jan.

The POPSK, established under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Department of Posts and Passport Seva, is aimed at bringing citizen-centric passport services closer to people in the remote and geographically challenging region of Ladakh, they said. -- PTI

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