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India to rebuild Nepal school where principal saved 1600 kids

Wed, 02 September 2026
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Naveen Srivastava, Ambassador of India in Nepal met Rajendra Dawadi, Principal, Tribhuvan Trishuli Secondary School
Naveen Srivastava, Ambassador of India in Nepal met Rajendra Dawadi, Principal, Tribhuvan Trishuli Secondary School
India's Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, met with Rajendra Dawadi, the principal of Tribhuvan Trishuli Secondary School in Bidur, Nuwakot, whose split-second evacuation saved more than 1,600 children just moments before the campus was obliterated by flash floods.

In a post on X, Ambassador Srivastava commended Principal Dawadi's swift decision to ring the school bell and clear the premises on August 26 averted a massive human tragedy as raging floodwaters tore through the Trishuli Valley, sweeping away the entire institution.

During the meeting, Ambassador Srivastava conveyed that India will support the complete reconstruction of the school in the future.

The Ambassador highlighted that originally established in the 1950s with Indian assistance and designed by an engineer involved in the construction of the Trishuli Hydropower Plant, the school's newer building had been constructed as recently as 2022 through grant funding under the High Impact Community Development Programme (HICDP).

"Met Rajendra Dawadi, Principal, Tribhuvan Trishuli Secondary School, Bidur, Nuwakot. His timely action saved lives of more than 1600 school children just before the school was swept away in #Rasuwa flash flood. This school was set up in 1950s; Designed by Indian engineer, involved in construction of Trishuli Hydropower plant, built by assistance. New building of this school was built thru #HICDP programme with grant in 2022. Conveyed to Mr. Dawadi that @IndiaInNepal will support reconstruction of the school in the future," he wrote on X. -- ANI

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