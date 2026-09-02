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India sends more relief supplies to Nepal; 166 Indians rescued so far

Wed, 02 September 2026
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India on Wednesday delivered a fifth tranche of over five tonnes of essential medicines to flood-ravaged Nepal, alongside an 11-member rescue team.

The death toll from last week's flash floods in Nepal has risen to over 1,000 after rescue workers recovered more bodies from affected areas, according to Nepalese authorities.

While emergency teams have rescued more than 12,000 people, roughly 4,000 remain missing as search and rescue operations continue.

"A fifth Indian Air Force flight carrying humanitarian assistance reached Kathmandu today. It carried about 5.5 tonnes of medical supplies, including antibiotics, analgesics, surgical items and other essential medicines," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It said the flight also carried an 11-member specialised team with more than six tonnes of rescue equipment.

With the latest tranche of assistance, India has delivered around 74 tonnes of relief assistance to Nepal to date.

The MEA said 166 Indian nationals have been rescued so far, including three individuals on Wednesday. -- PTI

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