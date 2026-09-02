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India sends 5th plane with rescue team and 5.5 tonnes of medicines to Nepal

Wed, 02 September 2026
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A fifth Indian aircraft carrying emergency assistance has departed for Nepal with an 11-member specialised rescue team and 5.5 tonnes of essential medicines, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "The fifth Indian aircraft has departed for Nepal. It is carrying a 11-member rescue team with specialised equipment, and 5.5 tonnes of essential medicines."

The aircraft was sent at a time when the death toll from floods in Nepal has risen to 1,127, according to the Nepal Police, on Wednesday. The act of sending relief aircraft to Nepal falls under India's "Neighbourhood First" policy and as part of its Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) framework.

As per the Nepal Police, a total of 45 bodies have been recovered from Rasuwa, 155 from Nuwakot, 59 from Dhading, 348 from Chitwan, 66 from Gorkha, 38 from Tanahun, 217 from Nawalparasi East and 190 from Nawalparasi West.

The Nepal Police also reported that nine bodies have been recovered in India.

Of the bodies recovered, only 95 have so far been handed over to their families after identification. --  ANI

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