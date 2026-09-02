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IAF tests indigenous long-range glide bomb Khagantak-243

Wed, 02 September 2026
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IAF tests indigenous long-range glide bomb Khagantak-243./Courtesy IAF on X
IAF tests indigenous long-range glide bomb Khagantak-243./Courtesy IAF on X
The Indian Air Force has successfully conducted a trial of an indigenously designed and developed Long Range Glide Bomb, Khagantak-243, marking a significant milestone for the force and Indian defence industry. 

The IAF announced the development in a post on X on Wednesday, saying the trials met all their objectives. 

The successful test is expected to strengthen India’s indigenous defence capabilities and enhance the lethality of its aerial warfare systems. 

The IAF described the achievement as a new milestone under the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, highlighting the growing role of Indian industry in the development of advanced defence technologies.

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