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Hunt on to capture Tiger suspected of killing two people in TN

Wed, 02 September 2026
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19:12
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Tamil Nadu Forest Minister R V Ranjithkumar on Wednesday said the tiger suspected of killing two people in the Gudalur region of Nilgiris district would be captured soon, as a massive search operation is underway to track down the elusive big cat.

Addressing the assembly during the Question Hour, the Minister stated that the government has deployed 90 forest personnel, split into three specialized search teams, to track and capture the animal.

To aid the operation, high-tech camera traps have been set up across 130 strategic locations to monitor the tiger's movements, though officials report no sightings within those specific camera zones so far.

"We have not backed down from capturing the tiger. The government is monitoring the situation continuously to ensure no further human lives are lost," the minister assured.

The issue was brought to the forefront by Udhagamandalam BJP MLA M Bhojarajan, who highlighted the severe toll that human-wildlife conflicts take on the hilly region. -- PTI

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