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HC refuses to entertain plea against closure of Vizag airport

Wed, 02 September 2026
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21:22
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The Delhi high court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea against the closure of Visakhapatnam Airport for commercial flights.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said that the petitioner should have approached the Andhra Pradesh high court with his grievance as it was the people there who were "suffering" on account of the closure.

The counsel for the petitioner urged the bench to call for a reply from the authorities, contending that the "decision" to shut down the airport was taken in Delhi.

"Where is the order impacting people? When parts of the cause of action are in two high courts, it is the dominant high court which determines the forum. The dominant cause of action is in Visakhapatnam. File it there," the court responded.

The court also noted that a PIL on the issue is pending in the Andhra Pradesh high court.

"The petition is dismissed on the ground of forum non conveniens," ordered the bench.

The court said the petitioner can approach the Andhra Pradesh high court with his plea. -- PTI

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