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Five dead, 30 injured in bus-truck collision in MP's Rewa

Wed, 02 September 2026
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Five persons were killed and 30 others injured after a bus collided with a truck on a national highway in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, the police said.

The accident took place around 4.30 pm on National Highway 39 near Badwar located under the Gudh police station area, about 30 kilometers from the district headquarters, a senior official said.

The accident scene dissolved into chaos as the victims' screams filled the air. Locals immediately began relief work and informed the police.

Soon after being informed, police and administration teams arrived at the scene and launched relief and rescue operations. Several ambulances were dispatched to transport the injured to the hospital.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Bhavana Maravi told PTI Videos, "Five people died in the accident, while 30 others were injured."

She said all the injured were shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa, where they are undergoing treatment.

Rescue operations are still underway at the scene and efforts were on to ensure that nobody is trapped in the bus, she said. -- PTI

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