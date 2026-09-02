First look: New uniforms for Air India Express crew

12:30

Air India Express has rolled out new uniforms for its cabin crew and frontline staff across its network from 1 September. Through the initiative, the airline has introduced distinctive aircraft tail art inspired by India's indigenous art forms, crafts and cultural heritage.



Drawing from the same inspiration, the uniforms incorporate design elements influenced by Tamil Nadu's Kanjeevaram, Himachal Pradesh's Pattu, Gujarat's Patola, Assam's Gamosa and Madhya Pradesh's Bagh.



Anchored in Air India Express' vibrant Xpress Blue palette and accented with its signature Xpress Orange, the uniforms were designed in-house by Air India Express designer Pooja Krishnan.