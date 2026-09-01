Fire dept serves notice on Abhishek's office over safety lapses

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The inspection was part of an ongoing fire safety audit and also examined fire brigade access, pumps and water pressure. -- PTI

The West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services Department on Tuesday served a notice on the Camac Street office of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, citing six alleged fire safety lapses and seeking a reply within 48 hours, a senior official said.The notice, issued a day after a fire safety inspection at the building, states that the fire safety certificate for the premises expired on August 10 and has not been renewed, he said."There were certain safety lapses and we have sought a written reply within 48 hours," the official told PTI.The department has also sought an explanation from the building owner and the tenant on why the premises should not be sealed for allegedly operating without the required fire safety compliance.A joint team of the Kolkata Police and Fire Department conducted a floor-by-floor inspection of the building at 9 Camac Street on Monday, including the portions housing Banerjee's office on the seventh and eighth floors.