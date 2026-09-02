Delhi police bust inter-state arms racket, two held; six pistols seized

18:07

The Delhi police busted an inter-state illegal arms smuggling racket with the arrest of two persons and recovered six country-made pistols, 10 live cartridges and a car, an official said on Wednesday.



The accused have been identified as Honey Nihal (20), a resident of Ghaziabad, and Jatin Bhati (19), a resident of Kotla village in Delhi, he said.



Acting on credible information on August 19 that a person carrying a consignment of illegal arms would arrive in Delhi from Madhya Pradesh for delivery, a team laid a trap at Dhaula Kuan, police said.



The team intercepted Honey Nihal and recovered five country-made pistols and 10 live cartridges from his possession. A case was registered and an investigation launched.



During questioning, Nihal disclosed that he had brought the weapons from Madhya Pradesh to deliver them to Jatin alias Prince.



On August 20, acting on Nihal's information, the team intercepted Bhati's car in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, after a brief chase. One pistol was recovered from his possession.



Police said Nihal had initially worked with his father at an inverter battery repair shop and later at a pet shop. He came in contact with Bhati through a common friend in August. -- PTI