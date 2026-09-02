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Cong's Sandeep Dikshit claims police 'took away' ex-bureaucrat Ashish Joshi

Wed, 02 September 2026
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18:55
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit/File image
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit/File image
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Wednesday claimed that two Delhi police constables took away former bureaucrat Ashish Joshi from Nehru Park during his morning walk, and that his whereabouts remained unknown.

The Delhi police have not officially confirmed Joshi's detention or arrest, or issued any statement on the allegation levelled by Dikshit.

Dikshit claimed that Joshi, a close friend of his who retired as an additional secretary a few months ago, had called him in the morning but he could not answer the call.

When he tried calling back, Joshi's phone was switched off, the Congress leader said.

"An eyewitness who was walking with him told the family that two police personnel came and said they had to take Ashish with them for questioning over a recent tweet," Dikshit claimed in a video statement.

According to Dikshit, the policemen told Joshi they were taking him to the special cell police station in New Friends Colony and made him sit in his own car.

Joshi's car was later found parked at the New Friends Colony police station, Dikshit claimed.

"We sent people there, including lawyers, but nobody was ready to confirm where Joshi was," Dikshit said. -- PTI

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