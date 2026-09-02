College student abducted, assaulted by gang in Bengaluru

18:34

A college student was allegedly abducted and assaulted by a group in Bengaluru, the police said on Wednesday.



The incident occurred at around 12.10 pm on September 1 when the student was parking his scooter near this college back gate, they said.



The police said the exact motive behind the incident is being investigated.



According to the police, in his complaint, the 19-year-old student alleged that the accused persons forcibly dragged him into a white car and drive away.



Later, the car stopped in front of a bar on Pattanagere Main Road in Bengaluru, where all of the accused allegedly assaulted him causing injuries, a senior police officer said, citing his complaint.



Subsequently, the accused dropped the victim at the same location and left. He then walked back to college and, along with his friends went to Rashtrothana Hospital, where he received treatment, the officer said.



Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, a case has been registered at Kengeri police station against the five identified accused and others for allegedly abducting him, assaulting him and threatening him, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. -- PTI