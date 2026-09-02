CJP effect: Rickety govt school razed, new one promised

15:39

The CJP team was attacked when it went to visit this school which is now being razed

A government school building whose rickety condition was exposed by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) members last month was razed, officials said on Wednesday.



The old building of Government Primary School, Rampura (Kanwarpura), was bulldozed in the presence of district administration and education department officials.



"The building has been demolished," an official said.



The school had been declared dilapidated and unsafe following a technical survey in September 2025 and was subsequently taken out of use.



The Rajasthan government last month announced that a new school building would soon be built at Rs 18 lakh.



Of the corpus, Rs 12 lakh was sanctioned from the District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT) on August 13 and another Rs 6 lakh from the MLA fund.



The school hit the headlines after a CJP team visited Rampura village last month as part of its 'School Thik Karo' campaign to highlight the condition of government schools.



The visit led to a confrontation between CJP members and villagers and FIRs from both sides.



The CJP alleged that BJP workers had attacked its members, while villagers accused the visiting group of intimidating residents and creating a ruckus.



A teacher of the school, Asha, who was present at the site, said, "A new school building will be constructed here. A good space will be created. It is good for students as well as for teachers."



Jagdish Sharma, a local, said he had heard that the work on the school building is going to start soon.



"The government has already allocated funds, and students are going to get the new building," he said.