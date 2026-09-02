Bombay HC orders CBI probe into Disha Salian's death

11:25





A Bombay HC bench of Justice Sarang V Kotwal and Justice Ranjitsinha Raja Bhosale pronounced its order today in a petition filed by Satish Salian, father of Disha Salian, alleging lapses by Mumbai Police in the investigation into his daughter's death in June 2020.



Advocate Nilesh Ojha, representing Disha Salian's father Satish Salian had earlier said the Bombay High Court had questioned the Mumbai Police over its failure to register an FIR despite the family's allegations of murder in Disha Salian's death, while hearing the petition seeking a fresh probe into the case.



Speaking to ANI after the hearing, Ojha said the court raised serious concerns over why only an Accidental Death Report (ADR) was registered when the family had lodged a complaint alleging gang rape and murder.



"The court severely reprimanded the police. It clearly stated that the nature of the investigation into the accidental death, regardless of its findings, was not the core issue. When the girl's father expressed doubts about the police's version and lodged a complaint alleging gang rape and murder, what prevented the police from registering an FIR and conducting an investigation? Why was this not done? The court posed this direct question," Ojha said.



He further claimed that the court found the police's theory of suicide by jumping from the 14th floor inconsistent with the material placed before it.

Bombay High Court orders CBI probe into the death of former celebrity manager Disha Salian.