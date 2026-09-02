Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Bombay HC orders CBI probe into Disha Salian's death

Wed, 02 September 2026
Share:
11:25
image
Bombay High Court orders CBI probe into the death of former celebrity manager Disha Salian. 

A Bombay HC bench of Justice Sarang V Kotwal and Justice Ranjitsinha Raja Bhosale pronounced its order today in a petition filed by Satish Salian, father of Disha Salian, alleging lapses by Mumbai Police in the investigation into his daughter's death in June 2020.

Advocate Nilesh Ojha, representing Disha Salian's father Satish Salian had earlier said the Bombay High Court had questioned the Mumbai Police over its failure to register an FIR despite the family's allegations of murder in Disha Salian's death, while hearing the petition seeking a fresh probe into the case.

Speaking to ANI after the hearing, Ojha said the court raised serious concerns over why only an Accidental Death Report (ADR) was registered when the family had lodged a complaint alleging gang rape and murder.

"The court severely reprimanded the police. It clearly stated that the nature of the investigation into the accidental death, regardless of its findings, was not the core issue. When the girl's father expressed doubts about the police's version and lodged a complaint alleging gang rape and murder, what prevented the police from registering an FIR and conducting an investigation? Why was this not done? The court posed this direct question," Ojha said.

He further claimed that the court found the police's theory of suicide by jumping from the 14th floor inconsistent with the material placed before it.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bombay HC orders CBI probe into Disha Salian's death
LIVE! Bombay HC orders CBI probe into Disha Salian's death

High alert in Nepal as 3 major rivers swell amid rains
High alert in Nepal as 3 major rivers swell amid rains

Nepalese authorities have issued a flood alert for central, western, and eastern parts of the country as water levels in major rivers like Sun Koshi, Budhi Gandaki, Mahakali, and Marsyangdi have crossed alert and danger levels due to...

Nepal toll climbs to 1,127; 4,858 missing after one week
Nepal toll climbs to 1,127; 4,858 missing after one week

Nepal's devastating flash floods have claimed 1,127 lives, with thousands still missing a week after the disaster. Rescuers are intensifying efforts to find survivors and recover bodies across affected regions, while police work to...

'Saudi Arabia, Turkiye Won't Meddle In India-Pak War'
'Saudi Arabia, Turkiye Won't Meddle In India-Pak War'

'It beggars belief that Saudi Arabia would deploy military force against India, a top partner and market.'

Will Dara Singh Be Released Soon?
Will Dara Singh Be Released Soon?

'Dara's case can strengthen the perception among sections of the BJP's traditional support base.'