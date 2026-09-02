Bikaner Cong chief assaulted by party workers over ticket denial

21:11

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Bikaner Congress president and former IPS officer Madan Gopal Meghwal was assaulted allegedly by party workers during the inauguration of a candidate's election office on Wednesday, police said.



Meghwal had gone to inaugurate the office of Congress candidate Navratan Daga in Ward 50 for the upcoming local bodies polls when the incident occurred.



According to Meghwal, Congress worker Mohit Arora and three others called him outside on the pretext of welcoming him and putting a garland around his neck.



Arora then allegedly questioned him about why he had not been given the party ticket, following which the four attacked him with slaps and punches.



A purported video of the incident has also surfaced online.



Meghwal alleged that the attackers were Congress workers and said the incident showed that the party did not give tickets to people with a criminal mindset.



He told reporters that Arora had been seeking a ticket from Ward 50 and had been following him for the past two days. Meghwal said he had also welcomed Arora at the party office on Tuesday.



He claimed Arora attended Wednesday's programme with some friends and was initially standing behind the gathering and raising slogans in support of the Congress. -- PTI