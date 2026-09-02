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Bihar on alert as major rivers swell following heavy rains

Wed, 02 September 2026
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Incessant rains lashed several parts of Bihar over the past 24 hours, causing water levels in major rivers to rise and prompting authorities to remain on alert, officials said on Wednesday.

All 69 gates of the Sone Barrage at Indrapuri in Rohtas district have been opened to facilitate the flow of water and help control the flood situation, they said.

According to the latest bulletin issued by the Bihar Water Resources Department (WRD), the Kosi, Gandak, Burhi Gandak, Ganga and Punpun rivers are flowing above the danger mark at several places, while water levels at some other locations have reached the warning level.

The Gandak was flowing above the danger mark at Dumaria Ghat in Gopalganj, Sidhwalia and adjoining areas, the bulletin said.

The Kosi was flowing above the danger mark at Baltara in Khagaria and Kursela in Katihar.

The Burhi Gandak and Ganga were also flowing above the danger mark at several locations, while the Punpun had crossed the danger mark at some places.

No casualty has been reported so far and people from low-lying areas have been shifted to safer places by the respective district administrations, a senior WRD official said.

"All departments concerned are on alert," the official said, adding that officials have been directed to maintain continuous vigilance and monitoring, stock essential materials and regularly inspect embankments. -- PTI

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