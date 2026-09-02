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Anna Hazare's health improving, to remain in Mumbai hospital for 2 days

Wed, 02 September 2026
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The health condition of social activist Anna Hazare, admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, has improved, and he is now taking proper meals on the doctor's advice, his close associate said on Wednesday.

According to the latest information received from doctors, the 89-year-old activist will remain admitted at Bombay Hospital for another two days under observation, he said.

"Doctors have visited Anna and checked him. His condition has improved. Anna is now having a proper meal as well, as per the doctor's advice," the aide told PTI.

"We also want his full recovery before Anna leaves for (his village) Ralegan Siddhi in Ahilyanagar district," he added.

Hazare was admitted to Bombay Hospital in south Mumbai on Monday night after his blood reports indicated a renal infection, his aide Datta Awari earlier said.

Consultant physician Dr Gautam Bhansali on Tuesday said Hazare was stable and recovering. -- PTI

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