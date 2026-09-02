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Allahabad High Court Quashes NSA Detention Of Student Activist

Wed, 02 September 2026
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The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday quashed the National Security Act (NSA) detention of Aakriti Chaudhary, a 25-year-old Delhi University history graduate who has been in custody for around 5 months in connection with the Noida workers' protest of April 2026. 

Allowing her habeas corpus petition challenging her detention, a Bench of Justice Atul Sreedharan and Justice Achal Sachdev found that the detention was based on a "concocted story" by the state. Hence, it directed her immediate release if arrest was not warranted in any other case. 

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