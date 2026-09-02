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Air Marshal (retd) Mishra calls Ram Temple Trust role 'blessings of Lord Ram'

Wed, 02 September 2026
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Retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra./ANI Photo
Retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra./ANI Photo
Retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra, the first CEO of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya, said he considered his selection for the post a matter of great fortune. 

Reacting to his appointment, Mishra said he felt blessed to have been chosen from among several candidates. 

"...I consider this a great fortune that they chose me from so many candidates. I also consider this the blessings of Lord Ram that after 43 years of service to the nation in the Air Force, He has given me the opportunity to serve Sri Ram Mandir and Sri Ram bhakts...," said Air Marshal (retd) Mishra

Mishra said he was grateful for the chance to serve the Shri Ram Mandir and devotees of Lord Ram. -- ANI

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