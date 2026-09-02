Air Marshal (retd) Jeetendra Mishra is Ram temple trust CEO

17:34

Air Marshal (retd) Jeetendra Mishra, who headed the Western Air Command during Operation Sindoor, was appointed the first CEO of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Wednesday, officials said.



Mishra's name was selected from a shortlist of three candidates picked from 5,585 applications.



The appointment comes in the wake of the controversy over the alleged embezzlement of temple donations that led to the arrest of eight people and the resignation of Champat Rai as general secretary.



The search committee was headed by retired Justice Pramod Kohli and comprised retired Lt Gen Vishnukant Chaturvedi and former scientist Suresh Haware. It submitted its final report to Trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri on Tuesday.



Committee secretary Sameer Panda said the panel had recommended "three highly qualified professionals" after assessing their leadership, management expertise, integrity and vision.