Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Air Marshal (retd) Jeetendra Mishra is Ram temple trust CEO

Wed, 02 September 2026
Share:
17:34
image
Air Marshal (retd) Jeetendra Mishra, who headed the Western Air Command during Operation Sindoor, was appointed the first CEO of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Wednesday, officials said.

Mishra's name was selected from a shortlist of three candidates picked from 5,585 applications.

The appointment comes in the wake of the controversy over the alleged embezzlement of temple donations that led to the arrest of eight people and the resignation of Champat Rai as general secretary.

The search committee was headed by retired Justice Pramod Kohli and comprised retired Lt Gen Vishnukant Chaturvedi and former scientist Suresh Haware. It submitted its final report to Trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri on Tuesday.

Committee secretary Sameer Panda said the panel had recommended "three highly qualified professionals" after assessing their leadership, management expertise, integrity and vision.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Air Marshal (retd) Jeetendra Mishra is Ram temple trust CEO
LIVE! Air Marshal (retd) Jeetendra Mishra is Ram temple trust CEO

China, India must compensate Nepal for floods: Khanal
China, India must compensate Nepal for floods: Khanal

Nepal has launched a diplomatic initiative to secure climate-related compensation from major greenhouse gas emitters, asserting that post-disaster assistance for recent deadly flash floods should be viewed as a moral and legal liability,...

Rajasthan's unsafe school building flagged by CJP razed
Rajasthan's unsafe school building flagged by CJP razed

A government primary school building in Rampura, Jaipur, declared unsafe, has been demolished following a campaign by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). The Rajasthan government has allocated Rs 18 lakh for a new building, with funds from...

Did Swara Bhasker Call Rani Padmavati A Coward?
Did Swara Bhasker Call Rani Padmavati A Coward?

'I want to make it absolutely clear that I did not say that Rani Padmavati was a coward, or that the other women, the queens of the palace, and the women who did Jauhar were cowards.'

BCCI Summons Gambhir, Agarkar, Laxman
BCCI Summons Gambhir, Agarkar, Laxman

The BCCI has summoned Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar and V V S Laxman to Mumbai on Thursday to review India's disappointing performances in Ireland and England.