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55 km of Manipur's 398-km Myanmar border fenced: State home minister

Wed, 02 September 2026
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Manipur home minister Govindas Konthoujam on Wednesday said nearly 55 km out of 398 km of the state's international border with Myanmar has been fenced.

Konthoujam was responding to a calling attention motion raised by Congress MLA K Ranjit Singh on the "reported proposal for a land swap deal between India and Myanmar".

He told the Assembly that efforts were underway to mark the undemarcated portions of the international border in the state.

"Border pillar numbers 75 to 79 remain one of the most sensitive stretches in the Moreh sector," he said.

"Border fencing has become a necessity for security purposes. There is a target to complete the entire border fencing by 2028," Konthoujam said.

He also said, "Out of the 398 km from border pillar No. 32 to 130, 55 km has been fenced in the state," adding, "there has been a delay in progress due to issues related to transportation of materials."

On reports of a "land swap" with Myanmar, the minister said, "There has been no information from the Ministry of External Affairs to the state government on the matter." -- PTI

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