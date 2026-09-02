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100 new airports to be built in India over next 10 years: Aviation Minister

Wed, 02 September 2026
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09:19
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India will build 100 new airports in the next 10 years under the Centre's regional connectivity scheme UDAN with an outlay of Rs 30,000 crore, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu has said.

He inaugurated India's third 'hub & spoke' operations from Ahmedabad airport on Tuesday.

"While there were 74 airports in 2014, today we can proudly say that India's map features 166 airports. Going from 74 to 166 set a record for the country. Over the last 12 years, we completed work on a new airport or a new terminal roughly every 40 days," Naidu said at the event.

"This 12-year journey was merely the beginning for the Ministry of Civil Aviation. We have expanded upon the revolutionary changes brought to the air travel sector by the 'UDAN' scheme over the past decade. Looking ahead, we plan to spend approximately Rs 30,000 crore over the next 10 years to build 100 new airports," he said. -- PTI

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