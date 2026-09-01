Zomato To Slash Nearly 250 Jobs

16:29

Food delivery platform Zomato is set to slash nearly 250-300 customer support jobs as it shuts down its Hyderabad centre, according to people familiar with the matter.



The employees who will be affected in the process work through third-party service providers and are not on Zomato's direct payroll.



The development comes as the company is increasingly adopting artificial intelligence and automation for customer support through its in-house platform Nugget.



According to company data, Nugget has handled more than 2.2 billion conversations, with 85 per cent automation coverage across teams, while maintaining a 99.9 per cent uptime service level agreement (SLA).



As part of the restructuring, Zomato is consolidating its in-house customer support operations in Gurugram.



According to people in the know, Nugget has helped reduce customer support costs by 55 per cent, bringing annual costs down from approximately $20 million to $9 million, while handling over 15 million conversations per month.



In April last year, Zomato fired nearly 600 customer support executive employees over a period of one year under its Zomato Associate Accelerator Program. The layoff had impacted employees from the Gurugram and Hyderabad offices of the company and had happened within a month after the company launched Nugget.



-- Udisha Srivastav, Business Standard