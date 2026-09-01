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'We crossed into China just days before flash flood'

Tue, 01 September 2026
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A group of 39 Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrims from Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, safely reached India on Monday after being detoured from their original return route due to devastating flash floods in Nepal.

The pilgrims had crossed the border into China for the 'Parikrama' on August 21 and 22, just days before the flash floods struck Nepal on August 26, washing away roads and critical infrastructure near the border.

Gomati Vijaykumar, one of the pilgrims from Tiruppur, expressed relief upon their arrival, noting that the group was ahead of the disaster timeline.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "We did not face any issues. We crossed the Kerung Bridge (Rasuwagadhi-Kerung border) on the 21st. The accident happened on the 26th. So we did not face any issues. As per the program, we came... We didn't see any witness and any places either (after the incident). Because we had crossed the place before. After that, we came from another way."

However, the return journey posed significant challenges as the floods had decimated the route they initially intended to take.

Yogesh, another pilgrim from the group, described the scale of the destruction they encountered while attempting to return.

"There were 39 people in our group; we started the journey from our village. Our route was to Kerung; from that route, we reached Mansarovar. While returning, the accident took place. Everything was taken away by the flood, immigration was affected, and none of the villages was left," Yogesh told ANI.

He further highlighted the coordinated efforts of multiple governments in ensuring their safe passage back to India. -- ANI

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