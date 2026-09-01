US forces strike IRGC targets in Iran after Hormuz attacks

22:58

File image





The strikes began at 12 p.m. ET and followed recent alleged attempts by the



IRGC to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and American service members deployed in the region.



"Today at 12 p.m. ET, U.S. forces began striking Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets in Iran. The strikes follow recent attempted attacks by the IRGC against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American service members deployed to the region," the forces

said in the post.

US forces on Tuesday began striking Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets in Iran, the U.S. Central Command said in a post on X.