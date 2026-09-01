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US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll resigns: Report

Tue, 01 September 2026
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US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll has submitted his resignation to President Donald Trump, CNN reported, citing three sources familiar with the matter.

According to CNN, one source said the decision was unsurprising given tension between Driscoll and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

It cited a statement by White House Spokesperson Anna Kelly, who lauded Driscoll for "outstanding leadership" and also assisted in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

Kelly said, "Secretary Driscoll has been highly effective in advancing President Trump's agenda to Make America Strong Again at the Department of the Army by providing outstanding leadership during historic military operations, restoring an emphasis on readiness and lethality, assisting with negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, and more." -- ANI

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