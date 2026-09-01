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Ugandan businessman assaulted at Mumbai pub; woman among 8 booked

Tue, 01 September 2026
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The police have registered an FIR against eight persons, including a woman, after a 28-year-old Ugandan businessman was allegedly assaulted twice in Mumbai's Khar area, an official said.

The incident occurred early on Monday, he said. 

Police have identified six of the accused as Murad Al Rahisi (26), Ritika Al Rahisi (25), Naimuddin Shaikh (37), Mohit Ramraje (23), Navnit Jha (28), and Arnav Jha (28). 

All six identified by police as struggling actors and background artists in the film industry were traced to their residences in Goregaon within 12 hours after investigators scanned CCTV footage of them leaving the venue in a cab.

They were released on Monday evening after being served notices under relevant legal provisions, police said.

The victim, Prince Louis Mushabe (28), the Managing Director of an international procurement and supply-chain firm, had visited the 'Raasta Bounce' pub on Fifth Road in Khar area alone on Sunday night. -- PTI

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