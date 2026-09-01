This is absolute justice: Dipke hails SC order

17:13

The Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed all FIRs registered against students who participated in the CJP-led protests between July 20 to 25 across the country.





A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant also directed the Centre to provide within three months compensation to families of students who ended their lives over the NEET paper leak.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court's move to quash all FIRs registered against students who participated in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) protests across the country, calling it 'absolute justice'.Talking to reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dipke thanked the court and said justice has been dispensed to all those who fought at Jantar Mantar, and to the families of those who died by suicide due to NEET paper leak."Our demands have been met. This is absolute justice. It took us a month (for this)," he said.Dipke said this was made possible due to people's power, adding that he has been holding meetings with several delegations on the issue."I apologise to the families that we could not save your kids. We are very sorry that you lost your kids," the CJP convener said referring to those who lost their loved due to suicide and blamed the government for its failure.The students lost their lives because of government's failure, he alleged, and said the government has also accepted that it will provide compensation to families of students who died by suicide."The government has accepted the demands but it has to take the responsibility that not a single student dies due to paper leak," he said.Dipke further added that the government must ensure that no student loses life due to failure of the system."We cannot afford this anymore," he said.The CJP-led march on July 20 in Delhi saw clashes between protesters and security personnel, who used lathis and teargas shells to disperse crowds attempting to move towards Parliament.The student-led protests, which spread to several cities, were centred around the resignation of the then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.The agitation, which began at Jantar Mantar on June 20, was called off on July 25 after Pradhan resigned and the government accepted the CJP's other demands. --