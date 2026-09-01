Telangana BJP chief held ahead of planned visit to party leader's house

18:22

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president N Ramchander Rao was on Tuesday allegedly placed under house arrest by the police here to prevent him from travelling to Nalgonda to express solidarity with the party's district unit president N Varshith Reddy whose house was allegedly attacked by Congress workers.



"Congress has arrested me to stop me from visiting my Nalgonda district president after Congress goons ransacked his house. I wanted to visit him to extend my solidarity," Rao said in a post on X.



He alleged that the Congress government "arrested" him, showing utter disregard for democracy and constitutions.



Congress workers allegedly ransacked Varshith Reddy's house after BJP activists held a protest in front of state Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy's camp office in Nalgonda town on August 31.



Condemning Youth Congress activists throwing black colour on the gate of the BJP office in Hyderabad, the saffron party workers allegedly threw eggs and tomatoes, besides burning an effigy and partly tore a banner outside Venkat Reddy's office.



Meanwhile, BJP and Congress workers staged a protest and counter-protests in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana on Tuesday, as police used mild force and dispersed members of both parties.



The BJP workers allegedly damaged flower pots at the camp office of Congress MLA K Anil Kumar Reddy from Bhuvanagiri and also poured black ink at the entrance of the premises.



Police picked up as many as 14 BJP workers into custody in connection with the incident.



Reacting to the attack on the MLA's camp office, Congress activists gathered in front of the BJP office and tried to pelt stones, but Police intervened and prevented them from doing so, a police official said.



The situation is under control, the official further said.



Youth Congress activists on August 31 held a protest at the Telangana BJP's office here, throwing black colour on the office's rear gate, to condemn the alleged 'shuddhikaran ceremony' at the venue where All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a rally in Uttarakhand's Haldwani. -- PTI