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Surprise check finds 54 Nanded civic body staff absent

Tue, 01 September 2026
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The Nanded civic body in Maharashtra has conducted a surprise inspection and issued show-cause notices to 54 employees found absent from duty during office hours, officials said.

A special inspection squad conducted surprise checks in various departments of the Nanded-Waghala City Municipal Corporation on Monday morning.

As many as 54 employees were found absent from their workplaces during office hours, the civic body said.

The administration has sought written explanations from all 54 employees, asking why disciplinary and punitive action should not be initiated against them for violating office rules.

Municipal offices are key centres for providing essential services to people, and laxity in attendance, wearing uniforms and carrying identity cards would not be tolerated, the civic body stressed. PTI

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