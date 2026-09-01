Sept Rainfall Likely To Be Below Normal

10:20

-- Shubham Kumar, Business Standard

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said average monsoon rainfall in September is expected to be below normal across India, continuing a broad trend that has led to 47 per cent of the country recording deficient or very deficient rainfall.IMD said a strengthening El Niño will mean below-normal rain in September except for some areas of northwest, northeast, east, east-central and southeast peninsular India. The month is also likely to be warmer than usual for most parts of the country.It said September rains are expected to be lower than 91 per cent of the long period average (LPA). The LPA for September is about 167.9 millimetres.The combination of below-par monsoon and a rise in temperature in September could impact the yield of standing crops, particularly in areas that saw late sowing or those that lack adequate irrigation.'El Niño is expected to withdraw or weaken only in February or March,' IMD said.Monsoon rains -- from June to August -- have been 13.8 per cent deficient, with August witnessing a 16.3 per cent rain deficiency. Around 350 districts or 47 per cent of the country have reported deficient or very deficient rainfall until August 31.IMD said that this August was the warmest recorded since 1901 at 28.01 Celsius minimum temperature due to deficient rainfall and moderate to strong El Niño conditions over equatorial Pacific.So far in the monsoon season, southern peninsular India, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, has recorded a cumulative deficiency of 24.2 per cent while east and northeast India had a 25.7 per cent deficiency.Punjab, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, southern West Bengal, Sikkim and Meghalaya have also witnessed below-normal rains so far in the monsoon season.