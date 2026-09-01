SC quashes all FIRs against CJP protestors

16:25

The Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed all FIRs registered against students who participated in the Cockroach Janta Party-led protests between July 20 to 25 across the country, prompting the group to call off its September 5 march in the national capital.



A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant also directed the Centre to provide within three months compensation to families of students who ended their lives over the NEET paper leak.



Closing the criminal proceedings against the protestors, the bench said, "Keeping in view the future prospects of the young protestors, we invoke our powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to do complete justice."



Article 142 empowers the apex court to pass any orders to do complete justice.



Acceding to the Centre's request, the apex court, however, permitted Delhi Police to register fresh FIRs against 2,873 individuals with serious criminal antecedents who were present in the Jantar Mantar protest. -- PTI