Private capex, urban demand key to sustain India's 7% growth momentum

14:39

Private capital expenditure remains the vital missing link to sustain India's domestic economic momentum, according to Debopam Chaudhuri, Chief Economist at Piramal Finance.



Speaking exclusively to ANI in Mumbai on Tuesday, Chaudhuri emphasised that private investment must build on public spending to anchor long-term expansion.



He highlighted early signals of operational deployment on the ground and noted, "Private capex is what the economy needs. And if this growth in private capex alongside government capex continues for the rest of the year, then I don't see any reason why the growth momentum that we have seen in Q1 should not be maintained."