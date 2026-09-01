Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Private capex, urban demand key to sustain India's 7% growth momentum

Tue, 01 September 2026
Share:
14:39
image
Private capital expenditure remains the vital missing link to sustain India's domestic economic momentum, according to Debopam Chaudhuri, Chief Economist at Piramal Finance.

Speaking exclusively to ANI in Mumbai on Tuesday, Chaudhuri emphasised that private investment must build on public spending to anchor long-term expansion.

He highlighted early signals of operational deployment on the ground and noted, "Private capex is what the economy needs. And if this growth in private capex alongside government capex continues for the rest of the year, then I don't see any reason why the growth momentum that we have seen in Q1 should not be maintained."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Poultry farmer loses 22,000 chickens in Nepal floods
LIVE! Poultry farmer loses 22,000 chickens in Nepal floods

Nepal tunnel workers recount harrowing ordeal, escape
Nepal tunnel workers recount harrowing ordeal, escape

Flash floods in Nepal, triggered by an ice and rock collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border, have devastated hydropower projects, leaving hundreds of workers stranded. Survivors recount terrifying escapes from rising floodwaters and...

With Pak PM in attendance, Modi talks tough on terror at SCO
With Pak PM in attendance, Modi talks tough on terror at SCO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the SCO summit in Bishkek, called for a united front against terrorism and its financing, rejecting double standards. He emphasised resolving conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy, not...

Indian killed in Ukraine in latest Russian attacks
Indian killed in Ukraine in latest Russian attacks

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that an Indian citizen was among 12 people killed in recent Russian aerial bomb and drone strikes on Odesa, Ukraine. Dozens more were injured in the attacks that occurred since Monday evening.

One Body, 3 Families: Heartbreaking Search For Missing Relatives
One Body, 3 Families: Heartbreaking Search For Missing Relatives

Following devastating floods in Nepal, families are facing immense challenges in identifying their missing relatives. Hospitals are overwhelmed with unidentified bodies, leading to disputed claims and a reliance on DNA testing, which can...