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Poultry farmer loses 22,000 chickens in Nepal floods

Tue, 01 September 2026
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14:42
A mother reacts to her son's dead body
A mother reacts to her son's dead body
The rescue operations in Bidur of Nuwakot in Nepal continue, with the army evacuating people from the region after the devastating flood that hit Rasuwa on August 26 and left 939 people dead.

Several shops in a market in the Trishuli region were destroyed as the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river systems were hit by the flood.

A poultry farm owner, Ramakrisha, told ANI, "We live here and had a poultry farm. We lost a consignment of 420 sacks. We jumped and saved ourselves. There has been significant loss. We will get the car repaired, but the 22,000-bird poultry farm was taken away by the flood. We will have to restart our business to repay the loans."

Nuwakot has been among the severely affected districts with 95 people dead, according to Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction & Management Authority (NDRRMA).

So far, 279 bodies have been recovered from Chitwan, 216 from Nawalparasi East, 168 from Nawalparasi West, 65 from Gorkha, 55 from Dhading, 38 from Tanahun, and 23 from Rasuwa.

A total of 3,925 people are missing, as per the NDRRMA, which includes 592 foreign nationals.

So far, 11,379 people have been rescued. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday informed that 158 Indian citizens had been evacuated safely from Nepal so far.

According to NDRRMA, 279 people were injured. -- ANI

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