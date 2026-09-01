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Over 11,000 rescued from flood-hit areas in Nepal

Tue, 01 September 2026
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More than 11,000 people have been rescued from flood-affected areas in Nepal so far, with over 22,000 security personnel mobilised for search and rescue operations, officials said on Tuesday.

As of Monday, the death toll from the devastating flash floods was 939, while around 4,000 people were still missing.

At least 16 helicopters have also been deployed for search and rescue operations in the affected areas, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) spokesperson Shanti Mahat said.

More than 11,000 people have been rescued so far, he said, adding that the government has intensified search and rescue efforts in the flood-hit areas.

Over 22,000 security personnel, including those from the Nepal Army, have been mobilised for the operations, Mahat said.

So far, 254 labourers and technicians have been rescued from the Upper Trishuli 1 Hydropower Project sites, while search operations continue with the involvement of Indian and Chinese tunnel rescue experts.

According to the latest figures, 927 bodies have been sealed, of which 51 have been handed over to family members following identification, while 726 remain unidentified.

As many as 413 unidentified bodies have so far been managed or buried in accordance with standard international norms, officials said.

The authorities have arranged temporary shelter for 2,970 displaced people at various holding centres.

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