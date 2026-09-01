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Mumbai Property Registrations At 14 Year High

Tue, 01 September 2026
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Corporation (BMC) jurisdiction, is projected to have recorded 12,503 property registrations in August 2026, an 11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase and the highest for the month in over 14 years.

The findings are based on data from the Maharashtra Department of Registrations and Stamps, as analysed by property consultancy firm Knight Frank India.

The Maharashtra government is expected to collect Rs 1,123 crore in stamp duty during the month, marking a 12 per cent Y-o-Y rise, reflecting sustained homebuyer demand despite a high base, Knight Frank noted.

"While registration and stamp duty collections have moderated sequentially," Shishir Baijal, international partner, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India, said, "their strong Y-o-Y growth underscores the continued strength and resilience of underlying housing demand. The increase in activity, alongside higher stamp duty collections compared to the same period last year, points to sustained homebuyer interest across the market." -- Prachi Pisal, Business Standard

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