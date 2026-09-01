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Modi, Putin repeat carpool diplomacy in Kyrgyzstan

Tue, 01 September 2026
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PM Modi and the President of Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, travelled together to the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games at Bishkek Arena Stadium, in Kyrgyzstan yesterday. The trip happened following the bilateral meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

This isn't the first time that the two leaders have have travelled in the same car. They carpooled at the SCO Summit in China's Tianjin last year and when Putin visited India in December last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the Russian President that India supports all efforts towards peace in Ukraine and urged for an end to the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, saying that every day spent in conflict sets humanity back.

"Every day spent in war sets humanity back, whereas every step taken towards peace fills humanity with new hope and enthusiasm. We must move away from endless war and an end to the war. This is essential for the well-being of humanity," PM Modi said during his bilateral meeting with Putin.

"We have consistently discussed the issue of Ukraine. When we met previously, you briefed me in detail on all aspects of the matter. As you know, India supports all efforts towards peace and will continue to do so," PM Modi said.

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