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Mamata's niece had been 'depressed'

Tue, 01 September 2026
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15:19
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Update: TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's niece was found hanging at her residence in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Tuesday, police said.

The body of Bristi Mukherjee (28) was recovered from a room on the second floor of her house at Kusumba village in Rampurhat area this afternoon, a senior officer said.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. An investigation is underway. The circumstances leading to the death will be established after the post-mortem and other procedural inquiries," he said.

According to family members, Mukherjee had been suffering from depression for the past few years and was undergoing treatment.

She had lost her job following a Supreme Court order cancelling recruitments in government-aided schools over alleged corruption, the family members said. PTI

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