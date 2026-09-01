Maha minister says BJP benefited from 'bogus' voters

22:05

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik claimed on Tuesday that 'massive irregularities' in the voter list directly benefited the ruling BJP during the recently held Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) elections.



Sarnaik, whose party is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party, made the remarks while addressing a press conference at Bhayandar.



Referring to the draft electoral roll released after a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Maharashtra, he claimed that thousands of entries in the voter list in assembly constituencies 145 (Mira-Bhayandar) and 146 (Ovala-Majiwada, a part of which falls under the MBMC) were 'bogus' or 'unverified'.



According to Sarnaik, the number of the voters in the draft list after SIR has dropped from 5.14 lakh to 3.01 lakh in Mira-Bhayandar.



He alleged that despite lodging formal complaints with the municipal commissioner before the MBMC elections regarding 'duplicate' and 'fraudulent' entries, local authorities turned a blind eye to the matter.



"This negligence allowed fake voters to influence election outcomes, resulting in undue political gains for the BJP," he said.



More than 2.06 crore electors, accounting for 21.14 per cent of Maharashtra's previous voter base, have not figured in the draft electoral roll following an SIR, the Chief Electoral Officer said on Monday.



The draft roll currently has more than 7.71 crore voters (78.86 per cent of the previous electorate), comprising 3.95 crore men, 3.75 crore women, and 3,087 third-gender voters, according to state election authorities.



In the MBMC polls, the BJP won 78 of the 95 seats, followed by the Congress (13) and the Eknath Shind-led Shiv Sena (9).



BJP's Narendra Mehta represents the Mira-Bhayandar assembly constituency, while Sarnaik is the MLA from Ovala-Majiwada. -- PTI