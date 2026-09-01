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Indore residents collect over 2 tonnes of plastic, receive 4,000 saplings in return

Tue, 01 September 2026
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Indore residents have collected more than 2,000 kg of single-use plastic during a 12-day campaign and taken over 4,000 saplings in return as part of a green initiative in the city, officials said.

The Indore Municipal Corporation recently launched the 'Bring half a kilogram of plastic, take a sapling' campaign, urging people to deposit single-use plastic at the city's RRR (Reduce, Reuse and Recycle) centres and receive saplings in return.

During the drive from August 20 to 31, city residents collected 2,196 kg of single-use plastic, and the corporation distributed 4,392 saplings in return, the officials said on Monday.

The campaign was conducted through 15 RRR centres, and the single-use plastic collected through the campaign will be recycled.

"This initiative, which connects the proper disposal of single-use plastic waste with greenery, is an important step towards making citizens environmentally responsible," Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said. -- PTI

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