IMD issues flash flood alert for 10 Jharkhand districts

18:13

The weather department in Ranchi has issued a flash flood warning for 10 districts in Jharkhand as heavy rain lashed large parts of the state on Tuesday.



Dumaria in East Singhbhum registered the highest 217 mm of rain since Monday, followed by Dumri in Giridih at 162.2 mm and Mahuadawar in Latehar at 146.2 mm, the India Meteorological Department said.



According to a bulletin from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a flash flood warning has been issued for Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla, Khunti, Saraikela-Kharsawan, West and East Singhbhum, and Simdega districts till Wednesday morning.



The weather office predicted overcast conditions and heavy rain in the state till September 5. It issued a 'red' alert for very heavy rains in Garhwa, Palmau, Simdega, and West Singhbhum districts, and an orange alert for Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla, Khunti, and Sarikela-Kharsawan districts till Wednesday morning.



Northwestern districts Garhwa, Palmu, Chatra and Latehar are expected to receive heavy rain on Wednesday. Similar weather conditions are likely to be witnessed in several parts of the state on Thursday and Friday.



"Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur in several districts. The wind speed will be 30 to 40 kmph," said Abhishek Anand, the deputy director of the weather office in Ranchi.



Dumka registered the highest day temperature at 31.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Pakur at 31.3 degrees Celsius and Daltonganj in Palamu at 30.5 degrees Celsius.



In the East Singhbhum district's Jamshedpur, the water levels of the Kharkhai and Swarnarekha rivers crossed the red mark due to incessant rain and discharge of water from dams in neighbouring Odisha as well as from the Chandil dam and Galudih barrage in Jharkhand.



While the water level of the Kharkhai river at the Adityapur bridge site was recorded at 133.10 meters, which was 4.10 meters above the danger level, the Subarnarekha river was flowing at 122.60 meters against a red mark of 121.50 meters at the Mango bridge site, according to Deputy Commissioner Rajeev Ranjan.



The district administration urged people living in low-lying areas to move to safety. -- PTI