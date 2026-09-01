Identify bodies in Nepal via photos or send DNA samples: India

10:30

A forensic team from India in Nepal

The Indian Embassy in Nepal has issued the steps for identification of the mortal remains of Indian citizens who died in the August 26 flood, asking the relatives of the victims to facilitate identification through photographs or by providing DNA profiles.



The Indian Embassy said that the relatives of the victims can identify the mortal remains through photographs and descriptions provided on the Nepal Police's website. Following the identification, the Embassy will coordinate with the local authorities for the repatriation of mortal remains.



The Embassy stated in a press release, "As per the Government of Nepal, for the handing over of mortal remains of foreign nationals, the following steps will be required. Mortal remains documentation, Recorded photos/details of mortal remains, Post-mortem examination, Cause of death verified, Identification formally established, Fingerprint/DNA/forensic sample collection, Passport/ID verified of the deceased, Embassy/Consular coordination completion and Handover/release memo and receipt completion.



"If relatives and family are able to identify the mortal remains through photographs and description of the deceased on Nepal Police's website: https://udb.nepalpolice.gov.np/disaster?&count=4188&page 1, then the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, will assist in coordination with local authorities for processes related to handing over and repatriation of mortal remains. Government of Nepal has carried out the temporary interment of a large number of mortal remains to prevent health risks. The identification of such remains would require DNA matching with first-degree relatives," the Embassy stated.



In case the mortal remains have been temporarily interred, the relatives can send in their DNA profiles or blood samples for DNA matching.



"In cases where identification is not possible, or the mortal remains have been temporarily Interred, the Government of Nepal will facilitate DNA matching. Authorities in Nepal are collecting DNA samples from the mortal remains for creating their DNA profiles. For carrying out the matching, first-degree relatives of the deceased can either send DNA profiles through email to dnacodis@nepalpolice.gov.np or give blood samples, along with some preliminary information required by Nepali authorities. For facilitation by the Embassy of India, the DNA profiles of first-degree relatives could also be copied to: eoikathmandufloodsupport@gmail.com. The relevant details regarding DNA profiling can be accessed at Nepal Police's website: https://www.nepalpolice.gov.np/ and its helpline number: +977 9841 6160 95," the press release read. -- ANI