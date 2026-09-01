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Hyderabad : Art director Anand Sai's son held in road accident case

Tue, 01 September 2026
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Noted art director Anand Sai's son Sandeep was arrested in connection with an accident here in which a 31-year-old pedestrian died, the police said.

The incident occurred under the limits of Raidurgam Police station in the small hours of August 31, when the pedestrian, a migrant labourer from Bihar, was crossing a road and was hit by a MPV and was injured. 

Following the accident, driver of the MPV along with another cab driver tried to shift the injured person to a nearby hospital on the other side of the road when the car allegedly driven by Sandeep hit them after some tree branches blocked their vision. Another car also hit Sandeep's car from the rear side.

"The pedestrian who was already injured died on the spot while the driver of the MPV who was injured has been shifted to a hospital," a police official said.

Sandeep, who works as an architect, was returning from his office along with a colleague in the car when the accident occurred. The duo sped away from the spot out of fear, the police said. -- PTI

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