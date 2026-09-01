Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

HC rejects bail plea of 19 'masterminds' in codeine-laced cough syrup cases

Tue, 01 September 2026
Share:
22:28
image
The Allahabad high court on Tuesday rejected the bail pleas of 19 alleged masterminds in cases involving illegal storage, transportation and sale of codeine-laced cough syrups, while granting bail to truck drivers, helpers and small retail sellers, saying they merely transported sealed parcels or were unaware that cough syrups were concealed inside the cartons.

Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal passed the order while hearing 78 bail applications together.

The court clarified that codeine-laced cough syrup does not fall within the ambit of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act when it is being used solely for legitimate medical purposes.

However, if such syrup is diverted, stocked or sold for the purpose of intoxication, whether under the guise of a licence or without it, the conduct would constitute an offence punishable under the NDPS Act. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maha minister says BJP benefited from 'bogus' voters
LIVE! Maha minister says BJP benefited from 'bogus' voters

Mass burials in Nepal as morgues run out of space
Mass burials in Nepal as morgues run out of space

Following devastating floods in Nepal, Kathmandu has initiated mass burials for unidentified victims as morgues have exceeded capacity. Security forces are burying bodies with markers and collecting DNA samples for future identification....

Delhi SIR: Most deletions in minority, SC-dominated areas
Delhi SIR: Most deletions in minority, SC-dominated areas

Delhi's draft electoral rolls show a high percentage of voter exclusions, particularly in minority-dominated and SC-reserved constituencies. Overall, 33% of voters were deleted, with some areas like Okhla seeing up to 45% exclusions. The...

Delhi SIR: Voter rolls fall 37.4% in affluent seats
Delhi SIR: Voter rolls fall 37.4% in affluent seats

Delhi's draft electoral rolls show a significant reduction in voters, with affluent constituencies experiencing a higher percentage drop (37.4%) compared to areas with unauthorised colonies and Jhuggi-Jhopdi clusters (35.7%). Overall,...

Bumrah, Sundar recalled for Afghanistan T20 series and Asian Games
Bumrah, Sundar recalled for Afghanistan T20 series and Asian Games

Jasprit Bumrah, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, and Harshit Rana have been included in India's T20I squad for the upcoming three-match series against Afghanistan, pending fitness clearance from the BCCI's Centre of Excellence.