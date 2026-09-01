HC rejects bail plea of 19 'masterminds' in codeine-laced cough syrup cases

22:28

The Allahabad high court on Tuesday rejected the bail pleas of 19 alleged masterminds in cases involving illegal storage, transportation and sale of codeine-laced cough syrups, while granting bail to truck drivers, helpers and small retail sellers, saying they merely transported sealed parcels or were unaware that cough syrups were concealed inside the cartons.



Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal passed the order while hearing 78 bail applications together.



The court clarified that codeine-laced cough syrup does not fall within the ambit of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act when it is being used solely for legitimate medical purposes.



However, if such syrup is diverted, stocked or sold for the purpose of intoxication, whether under the guise of a licence or without it, the conduct would constitute an offence punishable under the NDPS Act. -- PTI