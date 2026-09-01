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Gross GST mop-up rises 15 pc to about Rs 2 lakh cr in Aug

Tue, 01 September 2026
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Gross GST collections rose 14.8 per cent year-on-year to about Rs 2 lakh crore in August, driven by domestic transactions as well as imports.

The August GST collection figures, coming a day after the official data showed a 7.8 per cent growth in GDP during the June quarter of FY27, show that economic activity and consumption continued to be strong in the second quarter as well despite the tariff headwinds and the West Asia crisis.

Revenue from domestic transactions rose 9.3 per cent to over Rs 1.37 lakh crore, while that from imports jumped 29 per cent to Rs 62,604 crore. With this, the gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue during August was Rs 1,99,853 crore.

The gross Central GST collection was Rs 38,413 crore, State GST at Rs 46,316 crore and Integrated GST at over Rs 1.15 lakh crore during August.

Refunds jumped 68 per cent to Rs 31,795 crore during August.

Net GST collection during the month was at Rs 1.68 lakh crore, an 8.3 per cent year-on-year growth. -- PTI

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