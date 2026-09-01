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ED arrests businessman in DMF-linked money laundering case

Tue, 01 September 2026
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The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday arrested a local businessman in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Chhattisgarh District Mineral Fund (DMF), officials said.

They said Satpal Singh Chabda was taken into custody and produced before a special PMLA court that sent him to ED custody for five days.

The ED has alleged that a "huge" amount of funds was diverted and misappropriated through the Beej Nigam (Seed Corporation) of Chhattisgarh.

DMF is a trust funded by miners that has been set up in all districts of Chhattisgarh with an aim to work for the benefit of those affected by mining-related projects and activities.

The money laundering probe into the alleged DMF scam was initiated after the ED took cognisance of three FIRs registered by the Chhattisgarh Police that booked the accused on charges of siphoning off government funds by the contractors in collusion with state government officials and political executives.

The central agency told the court that Chabda has been named as a "main liaisoner and financial coordinator" between influential public servants, district authorities and private vendors in a chargesheet filed by the Chhattisgarh Economic Offences Wing in May in this case.

It claimed that Chabda received more than Rs 31 crore in "commission" from a dozen vendors of the Beej Nigam and alleged that proceeds of crime generated out of these funds were utilised to purchase immovable assets. -- PTI

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