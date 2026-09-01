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Don't travel abroad: PM's advice despite 7.8% GDP

Tue, 01 September 2026
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09:40
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi posts on Instagram: 

"Heartiest congratulations to my fellow citizens. A growth rate of 7.8%--the nation is filled with joy. I congratulate the people of this country for their resolve and their industrious spirit; this reflects our collective strength. 

"The world is mired in conflict; news of war is coming from all directions, and the globe is beset by crises. Supply chains are severely disrupted. Since the COVID era of 2020, stability has been elusive everywhere. Yet, India continues to progress rapidly. 

"Meanwhile, within the country, there are those mired in the abyss of pessimism, echoing falsehoods and spreading despair. Rising above all this and cutting through these obstacles, the nation has achieved a growth rate of 7.8%. We must maintain this momentum. We must keep moving forward, and for that, becoming Atmanirbhar Bharat is essential.

"We must embrace the mantra of 'Swadeshi' and 'Vocal for Local.' We should avoid traveling abroad merely for leisure or hosting weddings in foreign lands; instead, we should live by the mantra of 'Weddings in India.' We should also refrain from buying gold unless absolutely necessary. The more we emphasize 'Swadeshi' and self-reliance, the more confident I am that by the time we mark 100 years of independence, we will hand over a 'Viksit Bharat' to our youth. 

"Through our hard work today, we will surely realize the dreams of our younger generation. Let us spare no effort in our endeavors. Our policies are sound, and our intentions are pure. The combined strength of 1.4 billion Indians is uniting to take the nation to new heights. Let us celebrate, make a firm resolve, and march forward together to turn that resolve into reality."

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